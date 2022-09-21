The first annual Benefit for Barrow County Farmers Market is set Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
The event will feature live music by the Wild Hares Band and dinner is included.
The event will be held at The Wimberly Center Pavilion, located at 163 M.L.K. Drive in Winder.
