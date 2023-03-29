The First Christian Church is having an Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 2, following its Palm Sunday worship service. Elementary-aged egg hunters will participate in a traditional search while middle and high school-aged hunters will participate in a scavenger hunt adventure.
Empty Easter eggs are available in the Narthex for pickup and the church asking for the community's help filling them with candy and return to the church prior to April 2. Donation of candy may also be brought to the church office Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
