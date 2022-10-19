First Presbyterian Church is hosting a healing service Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. for anyone who would like to join and be prayed over.
The church doesn’t need to know why you want the prayer and are happy to help anyone who wishes to participate.
After the service, the church's monthly luncheon will be held and all are invited to attend.
For more information, contact the church office at 770-867-2424 Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
