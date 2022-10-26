Are you liking for some good company, someone to chat with? Maybe have a cup of coffee/tea?  Well look no longer.  First Presbyterian Church will be starting a coffee & chat every Tuesday at 1 p.m. in its fellowship hall, located at 239 W. Candler St. in Winder. Join for some laughing, talking and just having fun.  No politics allowed. Let them know if you are coming by calling 770-867-2424..  Linda Campbell will be doing easy crafts following the chats.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.