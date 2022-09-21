The First Presbyterian Church of Winder (FPCW) is collecting winter clothing for the homeless of Barrow County.
The church hopes to collect as many coats, gloves, socks, long johns, blankets and other items for those in need as the colder weather quickly approaches.
Those who wish to donate may come by the church and drop of donations Monday through Friday and Sunday . The number is 770-867-2424 and email is churchoffice@fpcwinder.comcastbiz.net. The church is located at 239 W Candler Street in Winder.
FPCW has collected clothing for children staring school and also attended the Statham Sunflower Festival Sept. 17, where about 200 bottles of water were handed out free of charge to people passing by.
The church hopes to reach out to those who may not have a church, haven't gone in a while or are new to the area.
An adult bible study is held Sunday mornings at 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A ladies bible study is also being done this year, which is called "Women of the Bible- Wicked and Wonderful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.