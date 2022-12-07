The First Presbyterian Church of Winder's mission for December is Toys for Tots and is trying to gather as many toys for the local children in need as possible. With over 390 families needing gifts for their children in Barrow County, the FPCW is doing all that we can to help by hosting the following events:
Indoor Christmas Caroling - Dec. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hot cocoa, hot apple cider and cookies will be provided.
