Adult Literacy Barrow held its first Spanish GED graduation ceremony Dec. 1 at the Wimberly Center in Winder. The graduates in the 2022 class are Amanda Alfaro, Milton Avendano, Walter Cardoso, and Rosendo Lopez.
Guest speakers were Shannon Cole, Dean of Adult Education with Lanier Technical College, and Gudelia Almazon. Almazon, an immigrant herself, is a local Hispanic business owner (Latin Solutions & Services) and a leader in the Hispanic community.
The student speaker was Rosendo Lopez.
This unique program, funded by donations from the community, began 18 months ago and now has over 40 students participating. Most of the students are also enrolled in the English as Second Language classes provided by Lanier Technical College and Adult Literacy Barrow. Veronica Balderas, originally from Guatemala, is the instructor for the program. She said that it has been an honor to guide the students through the process of earning their GED, and encouraged them to keep working hard on their education and goals.
For more information about the Spanish GED program, or English as Second Language classes, please call 770.531.3363.
