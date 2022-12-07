Spanish GED graduates

 Submitted photo

Adult Literacy Barrow held its first Spanish GED graduation ceremony Dec. 1 at the Wimberly Center in Winder. The graduates in the 2022 class are Amanda Alfaro, Milton Avendano, Walter Cardoso, and Rosendo Lopez.

Guest speakers were Shannon Cole, Dean of Adult Education with Lanier Technical College, and Gudelia Almazon. Almazon, an immigrant herself, is a local Hispanic business owner (Latin Solutions & Services) and a leader in the Hispanic community.

