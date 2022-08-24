It's that time of the year again to showcase the area's most skilled barbecue smokers at AuburnFest, the City of Auburn's hometown festival, set Saturday, Oct. 1. This year, the city is celebrating 130 years.
The Flames and Trains BBQ Competition at AuburnFest is among several contests held at this year's event including pie baking, canning, quilting and knitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.