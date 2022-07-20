A quirky California-based eyewear brand, goodr, has made its mark on the Town of Carl by canvassing the town with its avian mascot and CEO, Carl the Flamingo.
On June 16, goodr, a brand known for its budget-friendly active sunglasses and irreverent approach to marketing, announced its first large-scale awareness campaign, which will take an approach "unique to the absurdity that is goodr," said a press release.
An active sunglasses brand that was founded in 2015, goodr was initially only available direct-to-consumer and has since expanded its footprint to include over 5,000 retail stores including Dick's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and REI.
This year, goodr made the decision to invest in its first large scale awareness campaign. Not only did the campaign focus on the basics, it also incorporated ways to "make this weird," or what the company refers to as "goodr-fy" it, according to a press release.
Around the same time, the marketing team at goodr discovered the Town of Carl, Barrow's tiniest town with a population of 269 residents. For some background, goodr's mascot and honorary CEO is "Carl the Flamingo."
To promote Carl the Flamingo to the citizens of the Town of Carl, goodr worked with Lamar Advertising to purchase 10 billboards across town plastering Carl the Flamingo’s face on them with the words “Carl, Meet Carl the Flamingo.” No real call to action or product push, but a simple way to let Carl residents know the town shares a name with goodr’s CEO, while staying true to the brand’s "core absurdity."
“Is this a priority market for goodr? No," said goodr CEO Stephen Lease.
"Will we see a significant lift in sales by pursuing this campaign? Probably not. But we did it anyway because goodr will always be a brand that does weird things just for the fun of it,” said Lease.
“Our approach to marketing is standing out, whether we’re purchasing billboards in a small town in Georgia or sharing images of fully grown adults running a mile dressed up as meatballs, because why fit in when it’s so much easier to stand out?”
“Along with its proven ability to reach and engage consumers with a simple message, Out of Home offers brands like goodr the opportunity to elevate awareness of their brand in an ultra-creative manner and within specifically targeted geographic areas,” said Ian Dallimore, vice president of digital growth of Lamar Advertising.
“The ‘Carl’ campaign is certainly a great example of a brand using our billboard network in a highly unique way and we enjoyed working with the goodr team to bring it to life.”
The billboard campaign is running in Carl, as well as in 13 additional markets across the country.
The brand will also be working on a social media campaign, which Carl goes head to head with the actual mayor of Carl David Brock and will also be giving away over 200 pairs of its most popular sunglasses at a local restaurant to show some love from Carl to Carl.
