A man with an active warrant out of Florida for sexual battery of a minor shot and killed himself during a traffic stop initiated by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Sept 1 at Atlanta Highway and Mt. Moriah Road in Auburn.
A vehicle with a Florida tag was pulled over after it showed a law enforcement agency in Florida to have a full extradition on its registered owner.
The BCSO officer who initiated the traffic stop asked for backup from the Auburn Police Department due to the vehicle initially not stopping. Once the vehicle stopped, the male driver wouldn't show his hands.
A female passenger then exited the vehicle with her hands up and said she was unsure if there was a gun inside the vehicle. The female told the officer she heard a "pop," but the officer didn't hear it or see a flash, however, he noted that he couldn’t see inside the vehicle due to the dark window tint.
After multiple verbal commands for the man to exit the vehicle were unanswered, and once backup arrived on the scene, police secured the surrounding area, including a nearby bank, and blocked Atlanta Hwy. to prevent any passing motorist coming near the scene in case of a lethal encounter.
As three officers approached the vehicle with shields, they cracked the passenger side rear window and immediately smelled gun powder coming from inside the vehicle along with smoke, indicating a recent discharge of a gun.
Officers could also see a male driver slumped over with a gunshot wound to the head inside the vehicle. The officers then gained entry inside the vehicle to try and render aide, but it was evident to the extent of the head wound the driver was deceased.
The scene was secured and turned over to Georgia Bureau of Investigation due to the nature of the incident.
Police later identified the driver as Shawn Lucey, of Bradenton, Fla., where he was wanted for tampering with an electronic device and violation of pretrial release for sexual battery against a person between the age of 12 and 18.
The identity of the female was not released.
