Food assistance is available in Barrow County at the following locations:
• Carl First Baptist Church, 1558 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Auburn - First Monday at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:36 am
• Spirit of Sharing, 199 James Albert Johnson Ave, Winder - • First Tuesday at 10-11:30 a.m.
• Bear Creek Baptist Church, 1786 Hwy. 82, Winder - First Tuesday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Tabernacle Baptist Church, 125 Elm St., Winder - Every other Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
• Barrow County Benevolence Ministries, Holly Hill Center, Winder - Fourth Thursday 8 a.m. -10 a.m.
• Bethlehem First United Methodist, 709 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem - First Saturday 9:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
• SYTGE Outreach Ministry,175 2nd St., Winder - Third Saturday, by appointment, call 770-225-4726.
• Auburn First Baptist Church, 1385 Sixth Ave., Auburn - Every Saturday 10-11 a.m.
Other food assistance programs are available for school children and families-contact school counselor for more information. To reach the WIC Program at Barrow Co. Health Dept, call 770-307-3011
