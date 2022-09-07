The “Tyreeck Hall Show” was on repeat for a third consecutive week in Winder-Barrow’s 33-0 rout over Salem at home. Hall ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. 

In the first three plays of the game, Hall flaunted his speed once again by running the ball three times in succession, including a 62-yard run on the third rush of the sequence. This placed the Bulldoggs at Salem 14-yard line early on. 

