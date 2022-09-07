The “Tyreeck Hall Show” was on repeat for a third consecutive week in Winder-Barrow’s 33-0 rout over Salem at home. Hall ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
In the first three plays of the game, Hall flaunted his speed once again by running the ball three times in succession, including a 62-yard run on the third rush of the sequence. This placed the Bulldoggs at Salem 14-yard line early on.
The Bulldoggs still had a slow start to the game as they were unable to score on the first two drives into the red zone.
On the first drive, the Seminoles forced the Bulldoggs into two fourth-down situations. A pass completion from freshman quarterback Camden Hodge to senior receiver Shyheem Strickland converted into a first down the first time, but they were unable to do the same on the second fourth down as the Bulldoggs turned the ball over on downs.
An explosive 23-yard run by Hall started the second drive. This led the Bulldoggs into the red zone, but they were unable to turn the play into any points. The Bulldoggs' second drive ended with an unsuccessful field goal attempt.
Winder-Barrow quickly bounced back and played exceptional defense after those failed red zone drives. The team forced a quick three-and-out on Salem's first drive and only allowed a single first down on its second drive.
Overall, the Seminoles were unable to get into enemy territory through the first half as the Bulldoggs’ defense kept them close to its own end zone thanks to stifling efforts by WBHS senior Aidan Thompson, junior Tank Harris and senior Ryan Ford.
The Bulldoggs' special teams squad caused a safety due to a punt that placed the ball within Salem’s own 1-yard line. The safety put Winder-Barrow up 12-0 in the middle of the second quarter.
By the Bulldoggs' third drive, scoring became consistent beginning with a 31-yard field goal. From there, Hall scored touchdowns on a 28-yard, 20-yard and 12-yard rush to close each of the final three drives of the first half.
The 20-yard score was set up by a tough Winder-Barrow defense. After turning the ball over to Salem immediately after the safety, Winder-Barrow’s Harris recovered a fumble on Salem’s first snap.
Harris later recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Bulldoggs’ final score of the game.
Winder-Barrow heads into a three-game road trip fir the coming weeks, which will begin in Suwanee as the Bulldoggs face the Peachtree Ridge Lions Sept. 9.
