Bethlehem Christian (4-0) travels to Georgia Force to take on the Blue Knights (2-1) Friday, Sept. 16.
The Knights roll into the match-up with the Blue Knights with momentum, as they defeated the Augusta Christian Lions 28-13 in their last game.
The offensive attack for the Knights has been consistent. Junior running back Joshua Adams has provided a steady spark for BCA’s downfield drives in each game this season. The Knights will hope to continue leaning on his aggressive rushing to lead them to wins in their last non-conference games.
BCA has also been able to rely on senior kicker Brady Logan when drives stall. In his first kick of the season, Logan missed as the Augusta Prep defense blocked it. Even so, the kick landed in the hands of senior tight end Pierce Smith, due to the strength of the kick, resulting in a touchdown.
The Knights will hope to carry the momentum with them on the road against a tough opponent and secure a 5-0 record for the second consecutive year.
