In week five, the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs will continue on the road as they travel to Loganville (4-0) to take on a tough Red Devils team in the first region game of the season.
Head coach Ed Dudley expects this game to be another challenge – similar to last week’s match against Peachtree Ridge.
Georgia High School Football Daily has Loganville ranked No. 8 statewide in class 5A. In Region 8, Loganville is ranked first with Winder-Barrow following in second place.
“It’s a big game for us coming off a big loss against Peachtree Ridge,” Dudley said.
“Looking forward to the first region game against an undefeated No. 8 Loganville team – obviously we got to play a lot better, but we think we can.”
Although Winder-Barrow was unable to come away with the win last Friday, Dudley believes his team has all the tools it needs to emerge victorious in the more competitive games this season.
Turnovers and penalties were the nails in the Bulldoggs’ coffin last week, as they fumbled the ball back to the Lions twice and had a late turnover on downs. Those will be the biggest focuses for Dudley, along with containing the Red Devils’ offense.
“They’re a great run team with some nasty play action passing,” Dudley said. “You’re not gonna take their run away, but if we can contain their run and stop the big plays from their offense, I think that gives us a good chance to win.”
Offensively, Winder-Barrow played the way they usually do, especially in the run game. Senior running backs Tyreeck Hall and Aidan Thompson returned to their usual dynamic in the backfield. Thompson had been out with an ankle and a thumb injury, but has been playing the last couple of weeks. However, Friday was his first time taking extended snaps in the rushing attack.
“He had some injuries holding him back before, but we feel like, this Friday night, he’ll finally be back at 100%,” Dudley said.
With a fully healthy Thompson and a red-hot Hall, who is coming off another 100-yard performance, Winder-Barrow will have a strong presence on the ground. What’s more, senior quarterback Conyer Smith will complement the run game with his experience in the passing game.
