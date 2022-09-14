Apalachee (0-4) has started the season with four losses for the third consecutive season. However, the Wildcats were able to flip the switch last season, as they won five of the next six games to punch their ticket into the postseason.

They will hope to do the same when they host the undefeated Gainesville Red Elephants (4-0) to mark the start of region play. The Red Elephants dominated in non-conference play, as they won each game by double digits.

