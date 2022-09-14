Apalachee (0-4) has started the season with four losses for the third consecutive season. However, the Wildcats were able to flip the switch last season, as they won five of the next six games to punch their ticket into the postseason.
They will hope to do the same when they host the undefeated Gainesville Red Elephants (4-0) to mark the start of region play. The Red Elephants dominated in non-conference play, as they won each game by double digits.
There will be many areas to fix for Apalachee as they move to the more competitive part of the schedule – the main of which being their tackling.
While statistics show the Wildcats’ ability to tackle, they fail to make key tackles in the open field, resulting in plays of huge yardage upfield. Key contributors like senior Elijah Verne, junior Thomas Ouma and senior Rashad Lyle will look to contain the Red Elephants’ explosive offense.
On the other side of the ball, they will look to increase their own offensive production. Apalachee has only scored more than seven points once this season, due to a failure to sustain drives.
This is due, in part, to inconsistency coming from their offensive attack. To begin the season, the Wildcats relied heavily on their run game behind junior Prince Tate and company. However, with Tate in and out of the lineup due to various reasons, they leaned more on junior quarterback Howard Holloway than before to shoulder the offensive load in the passing game.
As such, perhaps a healthy combination of both would be beneficial for Apalachee as it looks to bounce back in region play. Look for increased production from senior receiver Shermarion Clark and senior running back Jahmal Wallace in region play.
