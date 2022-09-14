The Wildcats failed to pick up their first win of the season in week four as they were shut out by the Red Devils 38-0 at their Homecoming game.
In the second quarter alone, the Red Devils scored 23 points, putting the Wildcats in a 31-0 deficit headed into halftime..
Meanwhile, Apalachee’s defense was unable to pick up stops throughout the game. Loganville utilized both its aerial attack and groundwork to pick apart the Wildcats’ defense, totaling 206 passing yards and 189 rushing yards in the game.
Struggles with huge-gain plays by the Apalachee defense prevailed once again. Four Loganville receivers averaged 14 yards per catch (YPC), including one who had five receptions for an average of 22 YPC.
Turnovers were once again an issue for the Wildcats, as they turned over the ball four times, including two fumbles and two interceptions.
Region play is ahead for Apalachee, as the Wildcats host Gainesville Friday Sept. 16.
They will hope to right their wrongs as region play can propel them to a last-minute playoff push.
