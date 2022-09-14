In a game that finished much closer than it seemed, Bethlehem Christian (BCA) defeated Augusta Christian 28-13 at home in week four.
BCA enjoyed a 21-6 lead in the fourth quarter before Augusta Christian scored a 21-yard passing touchdown to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth.
After a couple back-and-forth drives resulting in punts by both teams, the Knights had an opportunity to ice the game with a field goal by senior kicker Brady Logan. However, the kick was blocked. The ball was then caught by senior tight end Pierce Smith and taken into the endzone for the game-sealing touchdown.
Prior to the fourth quarter, the game was a blowout as BCA had a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before Augusta Christian scored its second touchdown of the game.
BCA will travel to Sugar Hill to take on the Georgia Force Blue Knights Friday, Sept. 16.
