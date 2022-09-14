The Bulldoggs’ undefeated streak to start the season came to an end last Friday in a 34-23 loss to the Lions.
Offensively, the Bulldoggs struggled to put points on the board, even with senior Aidan Thompson returning to the backfield. The team was looking forward to the dynamic duo of Thompson and senior running back Tyreeck Hall in the rushing attack.
Hall continued his dominant stretch on the ground, pouring in 123 yards on 25 carries. Thompson added 46 yards on 13 carries as a solid complement.
Prior to the match, head coach Ed Dudley planned to utilize senior quarterback Conyer Smith’s passing ability to supplement the run game for Winder-Barrow this week. As such, Smith had 15 passing attempts – a season high – for 116 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came from a connection from Smith to junior Tyrone Allen, however, Smith turned the ball over twice, both fumbles, opening up scoring opportunities for the Lions.
Smith also connected with Hall for an explosive 55-yard reception in the fourth quarter. This placed the Bulldoggs close to the end zone, setting them up for an opportunity to score and take a late lead, however, they were unable to convert the drive into a touchdown.
Defensively, Winder-Barrow struggled to contain Peachtree Ridge’s long plays. In its three wins prior to Friday, there were little-to-no plays where the Bulldoggs’ opponents gained a huge chunk of yards at once. In this game, they allowed touchdown passes of 40 and 90 yards, respectively, in the second quarter as they went down 20-14.
Winder-Barrow now prepares to travel to Loganville Friday, Sept. 16 to take on the Loganville Red Devils in its first region matchup of the season.
