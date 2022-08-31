APALACHEE: Wildcats look to earn first win of season against Hart County

Consistency will be Apalachee’s (0-2) focus as they travel to Hart County (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3. Both teams have struggled to begin their seasons, but one team will find their first tick in the “W” column under week three of Friday night lights.

