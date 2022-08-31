APALACHEE: Wildcats look to earn first win of season against Hart County
Consistency will be Apalachee’s (0-2) focus as they travel to Hart County (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3. Both teams have struggled to begin their seasons, but one team will find their first tick in the “W” column under week three of Friday night lights.
The Wildcats have had bright moments throughout both of their two losses. The team will need to maintain those positive moments through each drive to gain the first win.
Defensively, the Wildcats linebackers are containing runs well, but lack of communication sometimes causes them to collapse. The Wildcats tend to struggle When teams begin to build momentum,to “stop the bleeding” and give up a string of first downs in succession.
Offensively, the rushing attack has been formidable with junior running back Prince Tate leading the attack. In last week’s loss to Central Gwinnett, he had 92 yards and a touchdown. However, he struggled to keep possession of the ball, fumbling it to the defense twice. This included a fumble to end the first half.
Junior quarterback Howard Holloway has also struggled at the helm of the Wildcats’ passing attack. He is only 12-of-31 for 145 yards across two games.
Apalachee will hope to gain the consistency necessary to get its season back on track, as they look to repeat their trip to the playoffs from last season.
WINDER-BARROW: Bulldoggs hope to continue rolling against Salem at home
Winder-Barrow (2-0) seek to “carry over the momentum” from last week into its matchup against Salem (0-2) this Friday at home. Last week, the Bulldoggs shut out M.L. King with a 48-0 win.
The offense projects to be even more lethal this week, as starting running back Aidan Thompson is set to return to the field. In his absence, starting running back Tyreeck Hall has shouldered the load on the ground for the Bulldoggs, and broke a few records in the process.
With Hall at the helm, Winder-Barrow’s rushing attack has been unstoppable. Against M.L. King, he only needed 12 carries to amass 246 yards and five touchdowns. With Thompson in the mix, the Bulldoggs will send different looks at the Seminoles defense.
What’s more, head coach Ed Dudley looks to get the passing attack going, as he foresees the opponents' defensive strategies will be to stifle the Bulldoggs' run. In the past, Dudley has almost exclusively signaled for run plays of throw off opposing defenses.
Dudley senior quarterback Conyer Smith is ready to step into more of a leadership role behind center. With the return of Thompson, this allows Hall to play as a receiver - his other offensive position for the Bulldoggs.
Increased production from senior receivers Shyheid Strickland and Robert Hill in the passing game is also anticipated in the coming games.
Defensively, Winder-Barrow has completely erased any offense its opponents have tried to bring to the table. The Bulldoggs have only allowed one touchdown in its first two games, which was on a late drive by Apalachee. During that play, the Bulldoggs gave the Wildcats optimal field positioning due to a blocked punt.
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN: Knights return home to face Highlanders
According to head coach Bruce Lane, Heathwood Hall (1-1) has been a “perennial threat” in South Carolina for years, hinting Bethlehem Christian’s (2-0) matchup this week will be one worth keeping an eye on. Lane's interest was piqued by the Highlanders' quarterback, in particular, who he described as a "freshman that doesn’t look like a freshman."
The Knights have focused on themselves and their own production with game schemes this season, rather than centering gameplans around the opposite team. This seems to an effective strategy as they've come away with wins in tough non-region matchups in both games this season. The Knights plan the same approach to defeating the Highlanders as Lane and the Knights look for both the rushing attack and passing attack at their best once again this week.
