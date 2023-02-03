Foothills Education Charter High School has been awarded a two-year $239,859 federal grant to provide mental health awareness training.
Dawn Meyers, Student Services Specialist, will serve as the Project Director. A part-time Mental Health Coordinator will be hired as the Program Coordinator. The UGA College of Public Health will serve as the Project Evaluator.
The majority of grant funds will be used to hire the Mental Health Coordinator, pay costs for certified instructor training and fund the professional learning costs for Foothills staff to receive Youth Mental Health First Aid Training.
“Multiple data sources show Foothills’ students experience high rates of behavioral health concerns, all recently compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and their mental health needs are often unmet or under-met due to rurality and lack of awareness and access,” states Dawn Meyers, Foothills Regional Student Services Specialist. “Increased mental health support is shown to increase student academic success and positive life outcomes.”
The grant comes from the Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Center for Mental Health Services.
The Foothills Mental Health Awareness Training (MHAT) Grant Project aims to increase referrals and access to mental health care for students by implementing training to enhance the skills of educators, establishing linkages to community- based mental health agencies and providing evidence-based social marketing and awareness around mental illness.
The goals of this project are: (1) to enhance the mental health awareness skills of Foothills educators and student services staff through Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training; (2) to establish referral mechanisms to reduce barriers to access to mental health resources and services for Foothills students; and (3) to implement evidence-based social marketing and Social Awareness around mental illness specific to the needs of Foothills students.
Educational professionals to be trained include: teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, social workers, graduation coaches, career specialists, site directors and assistant site directors, registrars, receptionists, paid mentors, and school resource officers.
Collaboration with the Northeast Georgia Community Service Board, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, will assist Foothills in meeting these objectives.
The Mental Health Awareness Project at Foothills is aligned with the White House's focus and funding of mental health supports in schools and also Governor Brian Kemp's Mental Health Parity Act that he signed into law in April 2022.
