Foothills Education Charter High School has been awarded a two-year $239,859 federal grant to provide mental health awareness training.

Dawn Meyers, Student Services Specialist, will serve as the Project Director. A part-time Mental Health Coordinator will be hired as the Program Coordinator. The UGA College of Public Health will serve as the Project Evaluator.

