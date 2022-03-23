As the end of Women's History Month draws near, the Barrow County government recognized the strong contingent of female judges that make history in Barrow County each day. The government and the community gives thanks to the following women for their service, leading by example and serving as role models for young women everywhere.
- Judge Nancy Ragsdale, Juvenile Judge of The Piedmont Judicial Circuit
- Judge Tammy S. Brown, Probate Judge of Barrow County
- Judge Jaime Hutchins Crowe, Magistrate Judge of Barrow County
- Judge Monica Hunter Durden, Magistrate Judge of Barrow County
- Judge Caroline Power Evans, Chief Magistrate Judge of Barrow County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.