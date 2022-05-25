Forgery of nearly $100,000 among the following incidents reported to Winder Police Department May 12 through May 18:
- Forgery-third degree (amount of $1,500 or more) May 6 at 65 E May St., where a business received a packed containing notarized fraudulent check affidavits and photo copies, which were flagged by the bank. The fraudulent checks combined totaled $98,384.
- Burglary-forced entry; criminal damage to property; theft by taking; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer May 12 involving a male suspect broke into a basement door, busted a garage window, left a hole in the garage door and damaged the back deck doors of a residence, then fled on foot into the woods. He was eventually reported as a suspicious person in someone’s yard on Buena Vista St. and arrested.
- Arrest warrant serviced May 12 at 59 W May Street, where officers were dispatched.
- Arrest warrant serviced May 12 at 252 Springdale Dr., where a dispute occurred between a man and woman.
- Drug investigation May 13 at. 133 West Athens St., where a woman found property suspected to be methamphetamine.
- Damage to property May 13 on 28 E. Wright St., where a vehicle was damaged.
- Taillights required; unlawful possession of open containers May 13 at W. Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant serviced May 14 at 3015 Lexington Road, Athens, where an inmate transport occurred.
- Duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 14 at 138 W. Athens Street, where a man’s vehicle was damaged while unattended in a public parking lot.
- Criminal trespass (Family Violence) May 14, when a wooden bed frame and foot board were damaged during a domestic dispute.
- Discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street May 14 at 189 James Albert Johnson Dr., where two men reported hearing approximately four to six gun shots shot by an unknown suspect.
- Damage to property May 15 at Gainesville Hwy., where a woman was forced off the road in an aggressive manner, leaving her vehicle damaged.
- Seat belt violation May 14 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant serviced May 15 at 233 N. Broad St., where a suspicious person was reported.
- Theft by deception May 16 at 406 Winfield Trail, where a woman reported a fraudulent charge out of her bank account.
- Lost/found property May 16 at 92 W May St., where a man reported he lost a dealer tag from his vehicle.
- Theft by taking; receipt, possession or transfer or firearm by convicted felon; marijuana possession less than one ounce May 16 at 206 2nd St., where a dispute took place involving a man with a gun.
- Deposit account fraud May 16 at 1432 Box Circle, where a woman reported being a victim of an employment scam.
- Damage to property May 17 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a man’s vehicle was damaged after he ran over a deer.
- Criminal trespass (Family Violence) May 17, when a domestic dispute involving a woman who was seen brandishing a knife at a man.
- Simple battery May 17 at 29 E. May St., where a dispute between over a restaurant order occurred.
- Marijuana possession less than one ounce May 18 at 28 E May St, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon May 18 at 168 May St., where a man was stabbed with a knife.
