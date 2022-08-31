A return to the Athens area is what Ari Levine, MD, always had his eyes set on — even if that route took him through Ohio, Arkansas and Afghanistan. 

            “Growing up in Atlanta and then living in Athens while in school, I fell in love with this part of north Georgia,” Dr. Levine said. “I always knew I wanted to come back here, so I’m excited at the opportunity to care for this community.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.