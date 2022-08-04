Douglas Howard Garrison, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 2.
Garrison was a well-known member of the community as he served in many ways, including serving as the chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. He also served on the Board of Education, was a member of the Rotary Club and the Walton-Barrow Board of Realtors.
Garrison initiated the Barrow County Cattleman's Association, served as president of the Barrow County Farm Bureau and served his church over the years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He moved to Winder in 1975 when he became the county extension agent in Barrow County. He had previously worked at the Elbert County extension service, which was his first job after graduating with a Master's degree in Horticulture from the University of Georgia in 1971.
He later retired from the extension service in Barrow County and began selling commercial real estate and spending time with his wife and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Blalock Garrison; children: Mason (Jennifer) Garrison, Jan (Brian) Moore; sister, Linda Payne; seven grandchildren: Bryce Moore, Alex Garrison, Anna Moore, Katy Garrison, Abby Moore, Emmy Garrison and Max Garrison.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the Winder First Baptist Church, located at 625 Jefferson Highway in Winder. Rev. Chad Mantooth will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, located at 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE in Winder. Smith Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
