The Auburn Police Department reports the recent arrests of the following individuals:
•Samuel David Powers, 27, Shady Trail, Auburn, possession of methamphetamine. Powers was arrested when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway on River Oaks.
•Daniel E. Solano, 36, Aster Ives Drive, Lawrenceville, unlawful use of a wireless device and driving while unlicensed or on expired driver’s license. Solano was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•Ronald Edward Collins, 38, Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn, criminal use of an article with an altered serial number and warrant arrest. Collins was arrested at Dollar General on Auburn Park Drive when officers were alerted to a possible wanted person in a truck with a dealer tag at this location.
•Joe Cleve Durrence, 56, Georgetown Drive, Winder, failure to maintain lane and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked. Durrence was arrested during a traffic stop on County Line-Auburn Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•a domestic dispute at a Augustine Drive residence, where a woman was collecting her belongings and child preparing to leave the residence.
•no insurance on Mount Moriah Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•property maintenance and growth limitations at a Scenic Lane residence, where a welfare check was requested due to no one being seen at the home for “about a month.”
•theft by taking on Autry Road, where a woman reported someone had stolen gas out of her vehicle.
•no insurance on Parks Mill Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Harmony Grove Church Road, where a 1,000 foot rope belonging to a cell tower crew had been cut.
