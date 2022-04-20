The following are incidents reported to the Winder Police Department from April 7-13:
- Identity theft fraud, forgery, theft by taking of a motor vehicle on April 12 at Akins Ford Dealership, located at 220 West May Street, where a man wrote a fraudulent cashier’s check and used fraudulent license information to purchase a 2021 Ram 1500 pick-up truck.
- Hit and run reported on April 7 at intersection of Highway 211 NW and West Winder Bypass where the driver of a gold Toyota Tundra left the scene after traveling off the side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and street sign before stopping in the grass.
- Forgery reported on April 7 at Truist Bank in Winder, 43 South Broad Street, where a fraudulent check in the amount of $9,985 was deposited via counter deposit on Jan. 26.
- Arrest warrant and prisoner transport serviced on April 7 at Oglethorpe County Jail.
- Battery and disorderly conduct on April 7 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Barrow, where a violent psychiatric hold patient bit the hospital security guard and used abusive language, placing all emergency staff in fear of bodily harm.
- Damage to property on April 7 at 60 N Broad Street, where a woman reported her car had been scratched while parked at Little Italy’s Pizzeria.
- Theft by taking on April 8 at the Circle K on 59 West May Street, security cameras caught an employee stealing $29.37 from the register.
- Property damage resulting from a car accident on April 8 in Oakwood involving a Winder police officer. No injuries were reported.
- Damage to property reported on April 8 at the Short Stop located at 228 North Broad Street, where a vehicle being towed rolled off the tow truck and collided with a pole.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 8 at 58 West May Street.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance April 8 at 183 West Athens Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Driving without a valid license April 9 at Jefferson Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- An assist on April 9 at 19 Sims Road in reference to an animal complaint after a deer was hit by a car.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 9 at 64 East Midland Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking April 9 at 42 Lee Street, where a trailer, lawnmower, weed eater, Echo blower and black backpack weed sprayer were reported stolen.
- Theft by taking on April 10 at 2-8 Oceanliner Drive, where a woman reported her Amazon delivery was stolen by a Doordash driver.
- Suspicious activity on April 10 at Regency Drive in Bethlehem, where an off-duty officer observed two teenage boys needing a ride to Loganville.
- Hold for Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on April 11 at 233 North Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Assist on April 11 at Miles Patrick Road, where a deer was hit by a car.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 11 at 253 Georgia Avenue, where dispatch was called with a juvenile complaint.
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property, registration and license plate requirement, unlawful use of license plate on April 11 at 183 West Athens Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 11 at 274 Ryan Road, where suspicious activity was reported.
- Purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age on April 12 at 352 Mobile Drive, where a non-emergency disturbance was reported.
- Theft by taking on April 12 at 15 Herald Drive in Bethlehem, where a woman reported items stolen from her desk at work.
- Harassment reported April 12 at 36 New Street, where a woman reported receiving harassing and threatening text messages from an unknown male.
- Driving without a valid license on April 13 at 177 West Athens Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
