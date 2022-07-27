For adults interested in finishing their high school education, learning English (ESL), or applying for citizenship, now is the time to enroll.
All classes are free and are held at the Wimberly Center, located at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winder. Classes are also held in Auburn at the Perry Rainy Center, located at 16 College Avenue by the Post Office.
ESL classes for adults will also be held at Russell Middle School beginning in September.
Transportation and daycare are available to registered students for the Winder classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
To begin classes, register for one of the following orientations.
HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVELENCY
High School Equivalency orientations on the following dates at 6 p.m.:
Daytime orientations can also be scheduled.
ESL AND CITIZENSHIP
English as Second Language (ESL) and citizenship orientations are every Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
SPANISH GED CLASSES
Free Spanish GED classes are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in both mornings and evenings. Call 770.531.3363 for more information. Home country ID is accepted.
