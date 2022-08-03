The Emergency Connectivity Fund awarded Barrow County School System a grant to provide students with Chromebooks for at-home use and internet access with wifi hotspots.
Last school year, BCSS distributed 2,474 Chromebooks and 612 AT&T hotspots and still has devices available for students.
BCSS currently has 1,331 Chromebooks , 103 AT&T (unlimited bandwidth) hotspots and 3,102 T-Mobile (limited bandwidth of 100-gig per year) hotspots available.
There is no cost to students or their families. Students will be able to keep the device at home, including over the summer, until they graduate or transfer to another school district. Hotspots will remain functional while federal funding is available.
Request a device using the following link: Microsoft Forms. Families that request a device(s) online can pick up at the BCSS Professional Development Center on August 10, 11, or 12 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
All devices will remain the property of BCSS, and each item will be checked out to individual students for use at home. By filling out the online form, students are not guaranteed to receive a device or service.
This program is not related to digital or remote learning programs.
