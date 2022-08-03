The Emergency Connectivity Fund awarded Barrow County School System a grant to provide students with Chromebooks for at-home use and internet access with wifi hotspots.

Last school year, BCSS distributed 2,474 Chromebooks and 612 AT&T hotspots and still has devices available for students.  

