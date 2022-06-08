Free or discounted internet is available this summer to all families receiving reduced or free school lunches. All WIC, SNAP or Medicaid families may also qualify. To apply, visit ACPBenefit.org and select the preferred participating internet provider to have the discount apply to a household's next bill.
