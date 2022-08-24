As members of the Piedmont Regional Library System, the Winder, Auburn, Statham and Braselton public libraries are now offering Kanopy, a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites.
All you need is your library card.
Kanopy can be streamed across all devices and is accessible via mobile and tablet apps for iPhone and Android.
Kanopy can also be accessed on a desktop and SmartTV apps like Roku, Apple TV and Fire Stick.
“Offering this new online video streaming service, Kanopy, to our patrons is another way we continue to expand the library beyond its walls in our passion to reach and serve our whole community,” said library regional director, Beth McIntyre.
This service is available to all residents of Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties who have a library card.
Visit prlib.org/kanopy and follow the directions to set up an account to start streaming.
