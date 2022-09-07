Revival Month will be celebrated at FreeLife Church Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. All three days will offer a morning service at 10:30 a.m. and an evening service at 6 p.m.
• FreeLife Church's pastor Bishop Joel Talley will speak each Sunday morning. For more information, visit Freelife.church.
• Bishop Jeff Maxwell from Mt. Holly Church in Bremen will speak at the evening service Oct. 2. For more information, visit Mounthollly.org.
• Bishop Marc Bowers from GracePointe Church in New Albany, Miss. Will speak at both services Oct. 9. For more information, visit Gracepointelife.org
• Bishiop Chris Sustar from High Praises Church in Anderson, S.C. will speak at the evening service Oct. 16. For more information, visit Highpraises.org
A nursery will be provided for Sunday evening services.
FreeLife Church is located at 476 Jefferson Highway in Winder.
