Friends of Rose Hill

Last week, the Friends of Rose Hill Group attended its first meeting at the City of Winder Utilities Complex.

A Friends of Rose Hill group was recently established by the Winder City Council to assist in generating community support and lead a capital campaign to assist the city with implementing the Rose Hill Cemetery Master Plan.

Among the gravestones at Rose Hill are some of Winder's first settlers, with gravestones dating back to the 1800s, making it a testament to the city’s rich history.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.