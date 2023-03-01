A Friends of Rose Hill group was recently established by the Winder City Council to assist in generating community support and lead a capital campaign to assist the city with implementing the Rose Hill Cemetery Master Plan.
Among the gravestones at Rose Hill are some of Winder's first settlers, with gravestones dating back to the 1800s, making it a testament to the city’s rich history.
For over a decade the City of Winder’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department has researched and mapped out the burials and cemetery plots.
In January 2023, a seven-year moratorium at Rose Hill Cemetery ended as Winder City Council approved new solutions as part of its master plan to bring Rose Hill to the next level, honoring those laid to rest on its grounds. The sections that have reopened for sales are the Garden of Everlasting Life, Section N, P and T. The Veteran's section, which is the most desired section at Rose Hill, remains closed as it's under renovation for future growth. All of the older sections at Rose Hill have been sold.
Inspired by Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, the renewed vision for Winder’s Rose Hill Cemetery will create a place of beauty and respect in the Winder community. The master plan also envisions new amenities, including a chapel, a fenced-in perimeter, a passive park with seating and landscaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.