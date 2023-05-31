Barrow County’s chief financial officer presented the Board of Commissioners and other county leaders with the proposed balanced budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which begins July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024.
Funds included in the proposed budget are the general fund, special revenue funds, capital project funds, debt service funds and enterprise funds.
The proposed general fund expenditure budget for FY24 totals $57,986,230, representing a 9.89% increase compared to the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) original budget of $52,765,715 and an 8.83% increase compared to the FY23 amended budget of $53,280,532.
Key drivers of the general fund expense increase are general insurance liability, pay raises and new full-time staff positions.
General insurance liability is estimated to increase by about 25%, from $1,341,285 to $1,679,183, of which $1,406,478 is in the general fund.
Employee pay raises consisting of a 3% cost of living adjustment and a 3.7% raise for performance are budgeted for all employees except sheriff’s office employees, detention and constitutional officers and elected officials.
Pay raises in the sheriff’s office and detention center comprise a 4.7% cost of living raise and a 2% salary compression adjustment.
The addition of 19 full-time and one part-time positions is recommended in this budget at a total cost of $1,539,298, which includes payroll taxes and county benefits. Of the 19 added positions, 13 are within the sheriff’s office and will cost roughly $1 million annually.
Also noteworthy in the proposed budget is a 624% increase from $331,459 in FY23 to $2.4 million in FY24 in the general fund's contingency funds.
The proposed budget is based on rolling the millage rate back to revenue neutral at 4.489 mills for the unincorporated and 6.109 mills for the incorporated M&O.
The proposed budget also anticipates rolling back the county bond millage rate from 1.078 to 1.077 and the economic development bond millage rate from 0.26 to 0.259 mills. County bonds are scheduled to be paid off in Oct. 2026 and economic development bonds are scheduled to be paid off in Oct. 2031.
The fire tax millage rate is proposed to remain the same at 2.94 mills.
The total revenue for the water and sewerage fund is $49,106,234, up 136.05% from FY23, due to an additional $36,846,269 going into the capital project fund from a bond. The operating fund in water and sewerage for FY24 is $11,684,965, a 34.64% decrease from FY23.
The state-required public hearing is set for June 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Adoption of the FY24 budget is set for June 27 at 6 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also, during its meeting on May 23, the BOC voted on the following:
• The purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 5500 HD service truck and crane.
• The surplus of a 2008 Ford E-250 van from the buildings and grounds department, removal of the vehicle from the general ledger and capital asset system and approval of the van to be sold on GovDeals.com.
• An amendment to the contract for Hendrix Air Condition & Heating to add the installation of a new HVAC unit in the IT Room at the detention center/sheriff’s office.
• Authorization of the chairman to execute a proposed consent order for a permit at the Barber Creek Waste Water Facility totaling $1,328. The payee is the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which found the facility had an illicit discharge of total ammonia nitrogen into classified waters of the state.
• A resolution and agreement between the Georgia Department of Transportation and Barrow County for the lighting assistance for SR 8/SR 316 at Barber Creek Road, which indicates that the county will provide the energy, operation and maintenance of the lighting once the installation is completed and accepted by the GDOT, who will construct the lighting system, furnish and install the lighting.
• Abandonment of a portion of Lec Stone Road, a 40-foot wide right-of-way.
• A motion to move forward with establishing a new independent Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for county-wide transportation planning purposes rather than remain within the Atlanta Regional Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
