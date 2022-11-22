The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce was among eight chambers recognized as Georgia Certified Chambers during the 2022 Board Development Conference in Cordele Nov. 17. With over 150 Chambers of Commerce in Georgia, this is a prestigious honor that distinguishes the high quality, expertise and strong leadership displayed by accredited chambers. These chambers make up over 50 organizations that have been recognized with this distinction since its founding 11 years ago.
In 2011, the GACCE Board of Directors sought a way to recognize Chambers of Commerce in the state that have focused internally on their operations to assess their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities to create efficient, effective organizations positioned to deliver great value. Thus, the Georgia Certified Chamber program was created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.