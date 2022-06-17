The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrested and charged Barrow County deputy Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath of a public officer.
On May 18, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asked the GBI to investigate a possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed with BCSO as a deputy sheriff. It was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.
The investigation revealed that on April 14, Turner used his Barrow County-issued computer to access the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) network to obtain information related to a subject for personal reasons. Turner was assigned to the patrol division of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BCSO at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.