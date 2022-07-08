The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced it will be performing nightly single lane closures on State Route (SR) 316 eastbound/University Parkway between Cedars Road SE and SR 8/Winder Highway beginning Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m.
The lane will be closed at 7 p.m. each evening and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning Sunday through Friday. The nightly closures are anticipated to continue through October 2022.
GDOT and its construction partner Precision 2000 INC will be working on its Concrete and Portland Concrete Pavement Preservation Project, which will replace concrete slabs on the existing roadway.
Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
