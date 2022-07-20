The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded $ 37.8 million to its Northeast region for projects in Barrow, Hall, Dawson and Hart counties.
Of all of the project contracts in GDOT's Northeast region, Barrow County's reconstruction and rehabilitation project at State Route (SR) 211 and I-85 Northbound is the largest.
The approximately $25.5 million was awarded to CMES, Inc., who will be in charge of widening SR-211 from I-85 Northbound ramp terminals to north of Pinot Noir Drive.
Located entirely within the Town of Braselton, the proposed SR-211 widening will increase the roadway to four lanes and include the addition of a 5.5-foot sidewalk along the east side of the bridge.
To improve traffic flow, the project will add two multilane roundabouts where SR-211 intersects with I-85 southbound ramps and Braselton Parkway Extension /Tour de France Drive.
The project is expected to be completed October 31, 2025. The start date has not been established and the scheduled completion date is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.