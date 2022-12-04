GDOT proposed changes in Barrow

GDOT proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211

 Credit: GDOT

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on State Route (SR) 316 at Bethlehem Road and at Barber Creek Road.

GDOT posted updated information related to each project at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com

(0) comments

