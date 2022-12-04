The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on State Route (SR) 316 at Bethlehem Road and at Barber Creek Road.
To view new project handouts, concept displays and visualization videos updated since the virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) earlier this year, scroll down to the "Announcements" section of the Transpoforming 316 homepage.
GDOT has revised the proposed project design since it was presented to stakeholders and the public in April 2022, according to GDOT project manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku.
“To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and provide feedback on the latest design concept for the proposed project. We encourage the public to visit the website to learn more about the proposed design changes for these interchange improvement projects and participate in the comment period," said Njoku.
Proposed Changes since April 2022 public outreach:
• The proposed Statham Drive extension to Bethlehem Road has been removed.
• The proposed grade-separated, diamond interchange at Barber Creek Road will now include a single-lane roundabout at the top of the entrance/exit ramps.
• Ventura Street access to Barber Creek Road would be removed and dead ended with a cul-de-sac.
Public comments are accepted during the virtual PIOH and until December 22, 2022. To comment:
- Leave a comment in the comment section of the virtual PIOH site
- Email P3Division@dot.ga.gov
- Call the project hotline at (404) 631-1733 to leave a message
- Submit written comments to: Georgia Department of Transportation, Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, 600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor Atlanta, Ga., 30308.
