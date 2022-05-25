General Primary Election results

The following are the final results of the May 24 General Primary Election, with all precincts reporting:
COUNTY
Barrow BOC District 4
• Robin Martinelli (R) — 412
• Alex Ward (R) – 922
Ward will face Judy Bevers (D) in November's General Election.
Barrow BOC District 5
• Rebecca Coley (R)— 668 votes
• Tim Walker (R) — 1,417 votes
Barrow BOC District 6
• Sara Johnson – 426 votes
• Deborah Lynn – 585 votes
• Scott McCullers – 771 votes
Barrow BOE District 3
• Lisa Maloof (R) – 748 votes
• Misty Parker (R) – 312 votes
Barrow BOE District 4
• Stacey Evans – 486 votes
• Beverly Kelley – 846 votes
Barrow BOE District 7
• Tara Jones – 3,605 votes
• Bill Ritter – 7,088 votes
Barrow BOE District 9
• Stephanie Bramlett – 6,745 votes
• Kelley “Buffy” Wehunt Couch – 2,131 votes
• James Brandon Moore – 1,843 votes
STATE
Governor – Republican
• Catherine David – 71 votes
• Brian Kemp – 8,892 votes
• David Perdue – 2,373 votes
• Kandiss Taylor – 289 votes
• Tom Williams – 36 votes
Kemp will face Stacey Abrams (D) in November.
State Senate 45
• Clint Dixon (R) – 4,599 votes (uncontested)
• Matielyn Jones (D) – 823 votes (uncontested)
State Senate 46
• Bill Cowsert (R) – 1,376 votes (uncontested)
• Andrew Ferguson (D) – 417 votes (uncontested)
State Senate 47
• Charlie Chase – 812 votes
• Frank Ginn – 3,189 votes
• Ross Harvin – 462 votes
Ginn will face Conolus Scott Jr. (D), of Danielsville, in November.
State House 104
• Chuck Efstration (R) – 2,513 votes (uncontested)
• Patrick J. Reinert (D) – 462 votes (uncontested)
State House 119
• Danny Rampey (R)— 6,145 votes
• Marcus Ray (R) — 1,260 votes
State House 120
• Houston Gaines (R) – 616 votes (uncontested)
• Mokah Jasmine Johnson (D) – 148 votes (uncontested)
FEDERAL
U.S. Rep. District 10 Republicans
• Timothy Barr — 2,097 votes
• Paul Broun —1,328 votes
• Michael Collins — 2,358 votes
• David Curry — 521 votes
• Vernon Jones — 2,439 votes
• Marc McMain —513 votes
• Alan Sims — 1,591 votes
• Mitchell Swan —314 votes
U.S. Rep. District 10 Democrats
• Jessica Allison Fore — 435 votes
• Tabitha Johnson-Green — 854 votes
• Phyllis Hatcher — 310 votes
• Femi Oduwole — 283 votes
• Paul Walton of Hull — 149 votes
U.S. Senate - Republicans
• Gary W. Black – 1,573 votes
• Josh Clark – 753 votes
• Kelvin King – 372 votes
• Jonathan McColumn – 238 votes
• Latham Saddler – 1221 votes
• Herschel Walker – 7,325 votes
U.S. Senate Democrats
• Tamara Johnson-Shealey – 131 votes
• Raphael Warnock – 2,010 votes
