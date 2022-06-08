Under Georgia voter reforms passed in 2021, Georgia's runoffs will now be four weeks after Election Day instead of nine weeks, which puts this year's General Primary Runoff on June 21.
The law, known as SB202, states early voting should start "as soon as possible" after a primary or general election.
Advance voting for the June 21 General Primary Runoff begins Monday, June 13 and ends Friday, June 17. Advance voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no Saturday voting.
Runoffs will be held for the following elections:
- Barrow County Commissioner, District 6 runoff: Republicans Scott McCullers and Deborah Lynn. The winner will not face a Democrat opponent in November.
- Republican 10th congressional district runoff: Mike Collins and Vernon Jones. The winner will face Democrat Michael Ford in November.
