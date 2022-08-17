The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday.
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday.
The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
“His lifetime ‘A’ rating with the chamber during his tenure in the General Assembly demonstrates that Senator Jones has prioritized economic growth and opportunity in Georgia,” chamber spokesman David Raynor said.
Jones and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker were the only Georgia Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump to win their statewide primaries in May. Jones handily defeated Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller and two others to win the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.
Jones will oppose Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey in the general election. Carrying an endorsement from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Bailey won the Democratic primary in a crowded field of candidates, defeating former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall in a June runoff.
