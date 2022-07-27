The Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County and The Tree House will be this year's beneficiaries of the annual Georgia Club Foundation Charity Golf Classic Sept. 26.
The fundraiser this year is a 50/50 raffle. The winner of the raffle will split the pot 50/50 with The Georgia Club Foundation. To date, the pot is already at $ 5,000.
Sponsors of the Charity Golf Classic are afforded a unique opportunity to support The Georgia Club Foundation, which supports agencies and endeavors dedicated to improving the lives of those living in Clarke, Oconee and Barrow Counties.
To play in the Gold Classic, teams are placed in groups of four. Bring your own foursome of friends or get paired with other registered golfers.
