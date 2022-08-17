CLASS 5A (Winder-Barrow)
Best player: Vic Burley, Warner Robins. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive tackle is the reigning Class 5A defensive player of the for the defending 5A champions.
Best position: Linebacker. There’s little difference between those who made it here and the best who didn’t, such as Eastside’s Jean Claude Joseph, Northside-Columbus’s Dajwon Deloach and Ware County’s Trey Hargrove. This class is overflowing with returning all-region and likely Division I college players at this position.
Most highly recruited: Burley is the consensus No. 42 senior recruit nationally. He committed to Clemson in June.
That’s interesting: Jefferson linebacker and running back Sammy Brown certainly fits the athlete description. Brown won the Class 4A wrestling title in the 220-pound division as a sophomore last winter. Then in May, he placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.97 seconds), fourth in the 200 meters (22.01) and fourth in the long jump (21 feet, 4 inches) at the Class 4A track-and-field meet.
Snubbed: Calhoun, the 2021 Class 5A runner-up, doesn’t have a player on the team, not even junior Caden Williams, a 1,400-yard rusher with a Georgia Tech offer. Wide receivers Kenric Lanier of Decatur and Sacovie White of Cass are also major Division I recruits coming off impressive 2021 seasons.
Underrated: Kell’s Joshua Barker is a 5-foot-9 defensive lineman who squats 600 pounds, does back flips and carries a 3.9 GPA. As a junior, he was credited with 37 tackles for losses and two blocked punts. Only small college programs have offered him a chance.
What else is new: Cass QB Devin Henderson might be the best football player in Bartow County, which is rare for a player not on state power Cartersville’s roster. In only 21 games as a freshman and sophomore, Henderson has thrown for 3,060 yards, rushed for 1,223 yards and had a hand in 43 touchdowns. He’s also a fine defensive back.
OFFENSE
QB - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs, Sr.
QB - Devin Henderson, Cass, Jr.
RB - Javious Bond, Jones County, Sr.
RB - Malcolm Brown, Warner Robins, Sr.
WR - Malik Leverett, Greenbrier, Sr.
WR - Zion Ragins, Jones County, Jr.
TE - Walter Matthews, Hiram, Jr.
OL - Daniel Calhoun, Centennial, Jr.
OL – Johnathan Cline, Cartersville, Sr.
OL - Caleb Holmes, Creekside, Jr.
OL - Ian Fisher, McIntosh, Sr.
OL - Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica, Sr.
ATH - Sammy Brown, Jefferson, Jr.
PK - Isaac Kone, Decatur, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Joshua Barker, Kell, Sr.
DL - Vic Burley, Warner Robins, Sr.
DL - Tavion Gadson, Jenkins, Sr.
DL - Dailen Howard, Clarke Central, Sr.
LB - Julien Davis, Union Grove, Sr.
LB - Dwight Johnson Jr., Dutchtown, Sr.
LB - Javeon Miller, Creekside, Sr.
LB – Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DB - Johnsley Barbas, Centennial, Sr.
DB - Roderick McCrary, Creekside, Jr.
DB - Malachi McNeill, Clarke Central, Sr.
DB - Daiquan White, Creekside, Sr.
P - Arthur Richez, McIntosh, Jr.
CLASS 6A (Apalachee)
Best player: Jack Tchienchou of St. Pius has a chance to be a rare three-time first-team all-state player. As a junior, playing cornerback and halfback, he was his region’s player of the year. He made an impact rushing, receiving and returning. Perhaps because of his size – 5 feet, 10 inches and 185 pounds - he is garnering mostly mid-major offers.
Best position: Front seven. Each defensive lineman and linebacker listed here is a Power 5 recruit or a 2021 region defensive player of the year. Those not chosen include Georgia Tech commit Ashton Heflin of Newnan, Tennessee commit Tyree Weathersby of New Manchester and four-star junior prospect Myles Graham of Woodward Academy. Also missing are 2021 DPOYs Maverick Torrico of Blessed Trinity and Isaac Hubert of Creekview.
Most highly recruited: Bo Hughley, Hughes. He’s the consensus No. 90 senior recruit nationally and, like Tchienchou, can become a three-time first-team all-state player.
That’s interesting: Hughes has five of the state’s top 75 senior prospects and four of the top 45, according to the 247Sports Composite. Only defensive lineman Joshua Horton didn’t make this team. Hughley is committed to Georgia, and safety Terrance Love is pledged to Auburn. Wide receiver Robert Lockhart III is committed to Jackson State. Jelani Thurman, committed to Ohio State, is 247Sports’ No. 3 tight end nationally.
Snubbed: In addition to those front-seven players listed above, Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks was passed over despite remarkable production (1,452 rushing yards, 706 receiving) in Class 7A last season.
Underrated: Roswell linebacker Jayven Hall isn’t underrated, per se, but he’s under the radar. He’s a four-year starter who came to Roswell as a junior and was the Region 5-7A defensive player of the year. For his career, he has 276 career tackles and 1,142 rushing yards. He’s committed to Houston.
What else is new: South Paulding has never won a region title or advanced past the second round of the playoffs in its 16 seasons of football, but the Spartans have three preseason all-state offensive players – QB Kasen Weisman (2,324 yards passing for 25 touchdowns in 11 games last season), RB Jamarion Wilcox (1,769 yards rushing) and OL Madden Sanker (four-star recruit). Nine of the 27 players on the list are from Region 5, which includes Hughes and Douglas County.
OFFENSE
QB - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes, Jr.
QB - Kasen Weisman, South Paulding, Sr.
RB - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, So.
RB - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding, Sr.
WR - Jevell “J.D.” Fugerson, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central, Sr.
TE - Jelani Thomas, Hughes, Sr.
OL - Elias Cloy, Alpharetta, Sr.
OL - Tyler Douthit, Woodstock, Sr.
OL - Johnathan “Bo” Hughley, Hughes, Sr.
OL - Jamal Meriweather, Brunswick, Sr.
OL - Madden Sanker, South Paulding, Sr.
PK - Carson Allen, Etowah, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Stephaylin Green, Rome, Sr.
DL - A.J. Hoffler, Woodward Academy, Sr.
DL - Zachariah Keith, Douglas County, Sr.
DL - Ka'Shawn Thomas, Brunswick, Sr.
LB - Vinnie Canosa, Allatoona, Sr.
LB - Jayven Hall, Roswell, Sr.
LB - Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville, Sr.
LB - Shakai Woods, Douglas County, Sr.
DB - Terrance Love, Hughes, Sr.
DB - Ethan Nation, Roswell, Sr.
DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Sr.
DB - Jack Tchienchou, St. Pius, Sr.
P - Ripp Perez, Marist, Sr.
