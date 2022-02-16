A temporary waiver of the promotion and retention policy through July 31, 2022 was passed by the Board of Education during its February voting session.
The waiver will not base performance on the Georgia Milestones when making promotion or retention decisions for the 2021-2022 school year.
Instead, the district will use input from teachers and parents, placement committees, class performance and formative tools to determine the need to promote or retain students.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Barrow BOE approved the following items recommended by the superintendent:
• A contract for network switches and UPS units with MXN Corporation in the e-rate funded pre-discount amount of $325,816.54. The maximum out-of-pocket cost to the district totals $97,744.96.
This is part of the district's ongoing efforts to maintain an updated modern digital infrastructure and take advantage of federal funding available. ITS seeks to upgrade network switches and UPS units across the district in 2022-2023 fiscal year.
E-Rate provides a discounted purchasing mechanism for districts based on free and reduced lunch counts. However, there is some uncertainty as to what discounted rate Barrow will receive. Its previous rate was 80 percent with 20 percent out-of-pocket, however at one point there was a possibility that new assessments of its F&R count would lower the discount to 70 percent, 30 percent out of pocket. This placed the expected out-of-pocket amount between $65,163.31 to $97,744.96.Due to the uncertainty, the board approved the purchase at the lower-discount rate. A funding decision is expected some time between July 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022. This purchase will be funded by federal e-rate funds and district SPLOST technology funds. The total cost is $325,816.54 with an expected e-rate funded portion between $228,071.58 - $260,653.23, with maximum district funded portion for board approval at $97,744.96.
• A contract for data cabling for Yargo Elementary, Bramlett Elementary and Kennedy Elementary renovations and new data cabling for the new elementary school with TechOptics totaling $279,714.13. The district is requesting e-rate reimbursement funding for 70 to 80 percent of eligible expenses for all four projects. The district has sufficiently budgeted for all four data cabling jobs at 100 percent of the costs and are not depending on e-rate discounts to fit in the budget, however, any e-rate discount will be a bonus.
A funding decision commitment is not expected until sometime between July and December 2022. Funding will come from separate SPLOST information technology construction budgets.
• YES: $30,267.01
• BRES: $51,007.74
• KES: $48,777.88
• New: $149,661.50
• A warranty claim offered by Tamko Building Products at a value of $229,870 to remove and replace the roof at the Innovation Amphitheater, which is necessary due to confirmed material defects in the roof underlayment material after a black tar-like material began dropping out from under the room last summer. Under the terms on a claim, BCSS will receive a settlement payment of $229,870 from roof underlayment material manufacturer Tamko Building Products, LLC. To pay the roof contractor Saco Systems, Inc. Timing of the project will depend on material and labor availability and schedule of events at the amphitheater.
• A stated cost limitation of $19,600,000 to complete the balance of construction at the new elementary school at the Innovation Campus. A stated cost limitation was approved by the board earlier this month for roof structural steel at a cost of $4 million. With the balance of building trades coming in at a cost of $19,600,000 the overall project cost for the new elementary school at the Innovation Campus to $23.6 million, with $19.6 million funded by SPLOST.
• A stated cost limitation of $4,500,000 for renovation of Bramlett, Kennedy and Yargo Elementary Schools. Improvements necessary at the two-story buildings at all three schools since it has been twenty years since these additions were completed and they are eligible for state funding. Work will take place at the single-story portions of these buildings as necessary. The general scope of improvements includes HVAC replacement, lighting retrofitting to LED, floor replacement and paint.
