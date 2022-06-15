Georgia is seeking input from individuals and organizations about what it should look for when it awards new multibillion-dollar contracts for the state’s Medicaid program.
The Georgia Department of Community Health’s request for information is the first step in the process of awarding the new health care contracts, which are expected to take effect by July 1, 2024.
Georgia’s Medicaid program contracts with private health insurers to provide health care services to around 1.7 million Georgians, most of them low-income children and pregnant women. The contracts are worth more than $4 billion annually.
Georgia is looking at five priority areas when deciding on the new contract holders: health-care quality, equity, access and outcomes, value, and coverage and services.
The request asks individuals, organizations, and companies to share feedback about the current program’s strengths and weaknesses and suggestions for improving outcomes, respecting linguistic and cultural needs, serving rural Georgia, and many other topics.
Responses are due by 2 p.m. June 24. Individuals and organizations should email responses to CMO.RFP@dch.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.