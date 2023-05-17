Georgia Spa Company Gives Back Initiative

Georgia Spa Company held its first Gives Back charity event since becoming an employee-owned business. The event provided 20 new bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Winder Barrow County.

 Credit: Georgia Spa Company

The Georgia Spa Company, located in Auburn, transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) business last week, and immediately following the announcement of the change, the new owners, Georgia Spa’s nearly 90 employees, participated in their first Gives Back charity event, a bike build benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Winder Barrow County. 

“We have been extremely blessed as a company, and giving back to our community will continue to be a focus for Georgia Spa now that we are all employee-owners,” said Josh Kemerling, Georgia Spa Company’s chief executive officer. “The bike build was a fun, interactive way for our team to begin taking ownership of the Gives Back initiative.”

