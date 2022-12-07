The Georgia Spa Gives Back program presented a $6,000 check to the Winder Fire Department on Friday to support its 2022 Empty Stocking Drive. The donation was made in honor of retired Winder Fire Department Chief Ray Mattison, who founded the Empty Stocking Drive 30 years ago.
“During my 17 years with the Winder Fire Department I saw the impact first hand of the Toy Drive that Chief Mattison began 30 years ago,” said Georgia Spa Company Executive Vice President Josh Kemerling, also a retired firefighter from the Winder Fire Department. “I was fortunate enough to fill in for Santa on the Toy Drive or dress up as Sparky the Fire Dog over the years. To see families meet the fire truck and donate toys was a great experience. The better experience came when mothers, fathers, or grandparents would come to pick up the toys for their children. Many of these people are working multiple jobs to make ends meet and just could not afford Christmas gifts for their family. To make this Georgia Spa Gives Back donation to the Winder Fire Department in honor of Chief Mattison this year is a special way for me to tell him Thank You and support such an amazing cause. ”
