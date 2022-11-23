The period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is widely referred to as the holiday season. Holidays such as Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa all take place in this typically six-week window. During this period, there’s another, possibly lesser known, event that can elicit many of the same warm feelings generated by more recognizable holidays.
GivingTuesday is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Though that typically means the day is celebrated after the calendar turns to December, this year GivingTuesday takes place on Tuesday, November 30.
GivingTuesday organizers describe the event as a “movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” GivingTuesday is often characterized as hashtag activism, which involves social media users employing Twitter hashtags to show support for a cause. Twitter hashtags do not utilize spaces between words, so GivingTuesday references adhere to this practice.
How can people participate in GivingTuesday?
The organizers behind GivingTuesday note that the day is about all types of giving. Individuals who want to participate can donate money, food and/or clothing; start an advocacy campaign; help a neighbor; or commit an act of generosity. Participants need not make their GivingTuesday efforts part of any official event associated with the day, but those who want to can visit VolunteerMatch.org to look for volunteering opportunities in and around their communities.
Employers and even local governments also may sponsor or host events on GivingTuesday. Twitter users also can use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to promote causes and/or encourage donations throughout the day. Some organizations may match users’ donations up to a predetermined dollar amount, and users can enter #GivingTuesday into the Twitter search engine to discover such efforts. Parents can even help children find ways to participate by visiting GivingTuesdaySpark.org.
GivingTuesday is a global effort that emphasizes the power of generosity. Individuals can learn more at GivingTuesday.org.
