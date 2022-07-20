Glenwood Alumni Association with Winder Elementary first graders

Pictured (from left): board members Mary A. Lay, Samuel Harris, Dorothy Johnson, Rebecca Williams and Johnnie Lay Burks with a first grade class and teacher at Winder Elementary May 9.

 Submitted photo

On Monday May 9, members of the Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association's Board of Directors delivered four children’s books to first grade students at Winder Elementary School (WES).

The following children's books were given to 71 first grade students by alumni board members Rebecca Harris Williams, Dorothy Berry Johnson, Mary Alice Lay, Samuel Harris and Johnnie Lay Burks:

