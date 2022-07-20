On Monday May 9, members of the Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association's Board of Directors delivered four children’s books to first grade students at Winder Elementary School (WES).
The following children's books were given to 71 first grade students by alumni board members Rebecca Harris Williams, Dorothy Berry Johnson, Mary Alice Lay, Samuel Harris and Johnnie Lay Burks:
• "Kindness makes The World Go Round
• "Flying High with Simone Biles"
• "The Coolest Birthday Ever"
• "Stacey’s Extraordinary Words"
The alumni association adopted WES when it opened about five years ago due to its limited resources as a brand-new school. There were also a number of marginalized students with limited early learning opportunities within the school district.
The Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association, Inc. was formed over a dozen years ago to continue traditions of the segregated Glenwood Elementary and Glenwood High School. The school’s historic marker is at Glenwood Pointe, located on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and New Street, which is the site of the old Glenwood School.
Many engraved bricks are installed at the site to honor the many teachers, students, parents and community members who lived during that era.
The school closed in 1970 when racially segregated schools were outlawed by the United States government.
The alumni association continues to carry out the school’s mission to help strengthen the reading, vocabulary and comprehension skills of today's learners while developing a love of reading.
