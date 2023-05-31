Members of the Glenwood Alumni Association have been on the move this year fulfilling their mission, which is investing in today's students and supporting their growth and development through education in order to develop a brighter future.
In February, the group hosted a career day for students grades 8-12 at the Statham Community Center, where students were given valuable information from college recruiters on the necessary steps to take to achieve successful college enrollment. Students also learned about scholarship opportunities available to take advantage of.
Additionally, the college fair honored the many African American Glenwood Elementary and Glenwood High School teachers who taught during its glory days.
In March, the group purchased organization t-shirts with their logo.
In April, the group purchased a table at the Boys and Girls Club Steak and Steak annual fundraiser dinner, where six members attended to support the organization.
Also in April, the group gave brand new books to each first grader at Winder Elementary School. Each child in each of the six first grade classes at WES were given six free brand new books.
The Glenwood Alumni Association continues to work to advance and promote education among Barrow's youth. Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association, Inc was organized almost fifteen years ago to carry on the educational tradition of the school. The historical Glenwood High School in Winder was closed in 1970 when the federal government outlawed the operation of separate school systems based on race. Many graduates of Glenwood went on to post-secondary institutions of higher learning, the military and to the work world and became productive citizens, many of whom are among the Glenwood Alumni Association's active board members.
Members include: Johnny Burkes (executive director), Mary Lay (president), Dorothy Johnson, Samuel Harris, Johnny Ellington, Karen Hayes, Sherry Gene Harris, Rebecca Williams, Cynthia Lay, Annie Brooks and Rev. Kenneth Cooper.
