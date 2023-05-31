Members of the Glenwood Alumni Association have been on the move this year fulfilling their mission, which is investing in today's students and supporting their growth and development through education in order to develop a brighter future.

In February, the group hosted a career day for students grades 8-12 at the Statham Community Center, where students were given valuable information from college recruiters on the necessary steps to take to achieve successful college enrollment. Students also learned about scholarship opportunities available to take advantage of.

